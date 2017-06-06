Evansville Parks Foundation hosting free concert series this sum - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville Parks Foundation hosting free concert series this summer

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Parks Foundation announced they are hosting a free concert series at several community parks this summer. 

The Vectren Music in the Park will over live music, local food trucks, and a chance for the community to visit city parks.

You will need your own lawn chair and picnic blanket. You can bring your own food or you can visit any of the food trucks.

The days of the events are:

  • All events are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 15 at Howell Park 
  • Thursday, July 20 at Lorraine Park
  • Thursday, August 17 at Akin Park
  • Thursday, September 21 at Vann Park

The pools at Howell and Lorraine parks will be open late during the event to accommodate families who want to swim.

Donations will be accepted to help support the Evansville Parks Foundation. The free concert series is sponsored by Vectren.

