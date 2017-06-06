Nearly 200 kids Choose Not to Lose with EPD during summer vacation

Close to 200 kids are spending part of their summer vacation with Evansville police.

No, they're not in trouble. It's all part of the Choose Not to Lose Camp, put on by the FOP.

It's a six-week-long camp where kids get to immerse themselves in what's it's like to be a police officer.

This week, children are learning about less lethal weapons, processing crime scenes, a shoot-house, and a foot-pursuit obstacle course.

"We do a lot of officer-friendly programs. The kids are always asking us questions," said EPD School Resource Officer, Dan Deeg. "Here they get to come out not only see what we do but get hands on with the things that we use and the things that we do. The school resource officers are out here almost every week, but then we get officers from other units will volunteer their time to come out and spend time with the kids."

In order to participate, the campers had to maintain good citizenship all year and have no disciplinary issues at school.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.