Nearly 200 kids Choose Not to Lose with EPD during summer vacation

An Evansville man accused of stabbing his father has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter.More >>
The chief deputy for the Warrick County Sheriff's Office is running for sheriff. Mike Wilder made the announcement on his Facebook page.More >>
The Evansville Parks Foundation announced they are hosting a free concert series at several community parks this summer.More >>
Close to 200 kids are spending part of their summer vacation, with Evansville police. No, they're not in trouble. It's all part of the Choose Not to Lose Camp, put on by the FOP.More >>
We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Henderson on Wednesday. Northbound traffic will be down to one lane on the Highway 41 strip starting at 8 p.m.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
