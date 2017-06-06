EPD: 3 people passed out in car charged with possession of K2

Three people are in jail after Evansville police say they were found passed out in a car.

Officers were called to a parking lot on East Diamond Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday. They say the driver and two passengers were passed out inside a running vehicle.

We're told they found a baggie of K2 inside, as well as some pipes.

The driver, 33-year-old Jamie Gibbs, and the two passengers, 28-year-old Patricia Gibbs and 20-year-old Dakota Clayton, are all charged with possession of K2, public intoxication, and maintaining or visiting a common nuisance.

Police say Patricia and Jamie both own and live in the vehicle.

