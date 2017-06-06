ERC votes to capture tax increment revenues

Any extra revenue from real-estate in our TIF districts is going back to the redevelopment commission.

That was the vote at Tuesday morning's Evansville Redevelopment Commission meeting.

There are four tax increment finance or TIF districts that the redevelopment commission oversees. They are Downtown, Jacobsville, the Art District, and Mead Johnson.

Jane Reel, with the Department of Metropolitan Development, said voting on this had to happen, or they wouldn't be able to pay their bonds.

"It's important for our economic development to happen in the TIF districts and we've established there are areas in need of redevelopment," said Reel. "So we're able to use this as a tool to do economic development projects."

We're told any extra money found will go towards development in that specific district.

