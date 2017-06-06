Report: ONB CEO being considered for Federal Reserve governor position

Bloomberg is reporting that Evansville-based Old National Bank chairman and CEO Bob Jones is being considered for the position of Federal Reserve governor.

An article on the website says Jones previously served as a director on the board of the St. Louis Fed and on the Federal Advisory Council in 2007.

The Fed board has three vacancies among its seven seats right now.

