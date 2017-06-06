5-year-old IN boy shot with BB gun; pellet left lodged in brain

Bloomberg is reporting that Evansville-based Old National Bank chairman and CEO Bob Jones is being considered for the position of Federal Reserve governor.More >>
Authorities say a 5-year-old central Indiana boy is out of the hospital after being shot in the back of the head with a BB gun, leaving a pellet lodged in his brain.More >>
Deputies with the sheriff's office say the shooting happened on Kentucky 81 near Airport Road just before 11 Monday night.More >>
Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
A record 220 local high school students attending this year's Teenpower Leadership Conference at the University of Evansville (UE).More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
