5-year-old IN boy shot with BB gun; pellet left lodged in brain

Authorities say a 5-year-old central Indiana boy is out of the hospital after being shot in the back of the head with a BB gun, leaving a pellet lodged in his brain.

The Herald Bulletin reports Bentley Chesnut was shot Friday in Anderson and was released from a hospital Monday. Natasha McAdams says her son is tired but doing well and doctors are "optimistic he's going to be OK." The BB is expected to stay in his brain.

A 14-year-old boy told police during a meeting where his parents were present Monday that he shot the child. The Anderson Police Department a rifle-style BB gun that can be pumped and fired multiple times in quick succession was used in the shooting.

Prosecutors will review the case for possible charges.

