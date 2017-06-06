Woman shot after showing up at man's home 'uninvited,' authorities say

Authorities say a woman was shot late Monday night in Daviess County, KY.

Deputies with the sheriff's office say the shooting happened on Kentucky 81, near Airport Rd., just before 11.

Authorities say 45-year-old Deva Kellems, of Owensboro, was shot in the leg with a shotgun.

They found her lying on the ground and, according to a news release, deputies applied a tourniquet and stayed with her until medics arrived. She was then taken to the hospital.

Deputies say there had been a disturbance involving Deva and 50-year-old Lesley Kellems. We're told Deva showed up at Lesley's home uninvited just before the shooting.

Investigators say Deva and Lesley were married, but they aren't sure about the pair's current status.

Lesley Kellems has not been arrested.

