Owensboro woman shot in the leg with shotgun

Authorities say a woman was shot late Monday night in Daviess County, KY.

Deputies with the sheriff's office say the shooting happened on Kentucky 81 near Airport Road just before 11.

Authorities say 45-year-old Deva Kellems from Owensboro was shot in the leg with a shotgun.

They found her lying on the ground and, according to a news release, deputies applied a tourniquet to her and stayed with her until medics arrived. She was then taken to the hospital. No word yet on her condition.

Deputies say there had been a disturbance involving Deva Kellems and the suspect, 50-year-old Lesley Kellems. So far, Lesley has not been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators say Deva and Lesley were married, but they aren't sure about the pair's current status.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.