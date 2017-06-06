Watch now on Sunrise: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Daviess County Shooting Live, Sunny, less humid

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

COOLER, LESS HUMID: A slow moving cool front finally swept out the heat and humidity. Temps are in the 60's this morning with areas of patchy fog. High pressure will anchor over the area, ushering in mostly sunny skies, as high temps cool into the upper 70's. It will be clear and cooler tonight as temps sink into the mid to upper 50's.

BREAKING, DAVIESS COUNTY SHOOTING: Deputies are investigating a shooting that put one woman in the hospital. It happened on Kentucky 81, just outside of Owensboro city limits. Hillary Simon is live with the details.

BODY IN CAR AUTOPSY: An autopsy is planned tonight on the Newburgh man found in a rental car in Evansville Monday. Police are calling 22-year old Edgardo Lopez Arguello's death "unusual".

PENCE ON ALLIES: Vice President Mike Pence affirmed that the U-S will support its allies after incidents like the one in London. Pence spoke at the Atlantic Council's Distinguished International Leadership Awards dinner in Washington last night.

ELECTION HACKING? Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election. That's according to a newly released government intelligence report. It suggests the hacking involved greater influence than previously known in the American voting systems last year

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY: Veterans will commemorate the 73rd anniversary of D-Day today at the World War II Memorial. Today's ceremony will mark 73 years since the 1944 invasion of Normandy, France. Veterans will honor the more than 9,000 allied soldiers killed or wounded on that day.

STANLEY CUP TIED: The Stanley Cup final is now a best-of-3 after the Nashville Predators evened the series at two games apiece. They beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Nashville last night.

