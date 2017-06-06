Watch now on Sunrise: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Daviess County Shooting Live, Sunny, less humid

Deputies with the sheriff's office say the shooting happened on Kentucky 81 near Airport Road just before 11 Monday night.More >>
Deputies with the sheriff's office say the shooting happened on Kentucky 81 near Airport Road just before 11 Monday night.More >>
Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
A record 220 local high school students attending this year's Teenpower Leadership Conference at the University of Evansville (UE).More >>
A record 220 local high school students attending this year's Teenpower Leadership Conference at the University of Evansville (UE).More >>
EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith got a contract extension. On Monday, the school board approved stretching his deal out five years to 2022.More >>
EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith got a contract extension. On Monday, the school board approved stretching his deal out five years to 2022.More >>
The economic development coalition updated ongoing projects in southwest Indiana Monday. In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street.More >>
The economic development coalition updated ongoing projects in southwest Indiana Monday. In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Located on Nelson Miller Parkway, Creation Gardens is a "wholesale food supplier and distributor to 2,000+ restaurants," its website said.More >>
Located on Nelson Miller Parkway, Creation Gardens is a "wholesale food supplier and distributor to 2,000+ restaurants," its website said.More >>
The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.More >>
The teen recorded a suicide prevention video featuring fellow students giving testimonials about a special person in their lives who affects them in a positive way.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>