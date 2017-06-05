Princeton privatizes trash collection services

Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
Princeton, Indiana has privatized its trash pickup duties. The Board of Works Committee approved a five-year contract with Renewable Resources.More >>
A record 220 local high school students attending this year's Teenpower Leadership Conference at the University of Evansville (UE).More >>
EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith got a contract extension. On Monday, the school board approved stretching his deal out five years to 2022.More >>
The economic development coalition updated ongoing projects in southwest Indiana Monday. In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.More >>
