Princeton privatizes trash collection services

Princeton has privatized its trash pickup duties.

The Board of Works Committee approved a five-year contract with Renewable Resources.

Mayor Brad Schmitt says this is a cost-cutting measure for the city and will save the taxpayers money. But, citizens are concerned their rates may go up after the first year with this new collector.

Schmitt says it would cost customers less to pay for a third party to pick up their trash. The rates the city paid for trash services weren't sufficient to pay for garbage trucks.

To make ends meet, the city had to pull funds from other services. With a private company, Princeton and Gibson County will no longer be responsible for tipping fees. But one person told me his trash doesn't fill up that fast, and would not want to pay for a weekly service.

"I recycle and because of that I'm paying ten dollars a month for the city to pick up one bag a week," says Wendell Walden of Princeton.

"We've done research with other municipalities asking what they do and the majority of them have gone to trash privatization because us as individual taxing entities are not able to do it as efficiently as the others," explained Mayor Schmitt.

People at that meeting were also worried about elderly people not getting service because they're unable to carry their trash cans out to the sidewalk. But city officials told me if someone can't get their trash can out to the street, contact the city and they'll send someone to help you out. Mayor Schmitt says for the rest of this fiscal year, rates will not go up.

The decision on whether to increase rates next year is in the hands of city council, once its next budget takes effect in January 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.