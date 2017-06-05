Cubs down Marlins - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cubs down Marlins

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
CHICAGO (AP) -

Eddie Butler pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
    
Albert Almora Jr. added a solo shot as Chicago remained perfect on its 10-game homestand after going winless on a six-game West Coast trip. With closer Wade Davis on paternity leave, Mike Montgomery pitched 3 1/3 innings for his second save in his first appearance since May 28.
    
Miami had won three straight and seven of eight. Marcell Ozuna had two hits, but the Marlins' lineup struggled for the most part on an unseasonably cool, breezy night at Wrigley Field.
    
Butler (3-1) was working on a shutout before Dee Gordon hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, trimming Chicago's lead to 3-1. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-out double, chasing Butler.

