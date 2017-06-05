Reds rally past slumping Redbirds - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Reds rally past slumping Redbirds

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
CINCINNATI (AP) -

Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Monday night.
    
St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez (4-5) was dominant through six innings before wilting in the seventh as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight and eighth in 11 games.
    
The Reds had lost two in a row and five of six going into the opener of this four-game series.
    
Martinez, who was 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA in his previous six starts, faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings with the help of catcher Yadier Molina, who threw out major league stolen base leader Billy Hamilton trying to swipe third in the first inning and Adam Duvall attempting to steal second in the second.

