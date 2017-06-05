Record attendance for annual Teenpower Leadership Conference

A record 220 local high school students attending this year's Teenpower Leadership Conference at the University of Evansville.

The camp, put on by Youth Resources, is peer-led and designed to promote leadership and good decision making. But most importantly, it is designed to be fun.

"So, it's always nice to see new faces," explained Samantha Kirsch. "People are always energetic and they bring new ideas and it's really awesome to see."

The conference runs through Thursday.

A middle school camp will be held at the University of Southern Indiana, which begins June 19.

