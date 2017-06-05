Contract extension for EVSC superintendent - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Contract extension for EVSC superintendent

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith got a contract extension.

On Monday, the school board approved stretching his deal out five years to 2022.

The original contract started with a base salary of $175,000 with the opportunity to earn performance increases.

Smith has been superintendent for six years.

