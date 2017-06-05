Second building to be built for downtown IU campus

The economic development coalition updated ongoing projects in southwest Indiana Monday.

In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street.

It will be part of the med center's downtown campus and will be located on the site of the current Townsquare Media building.

The group took a tour of downtown Monday and heard about the Hyatt Place hotel, Tropicana, WNIN building, Signature School, and YMCA projects.

We'll get more information on progress on the IU medical school at Tuesday's Rotary meeting.

