New shelter under construction at Lorraine Park

There's an update on replacing an Evansville park shelter destroyed by a fallen tree.

The shelter at Lorraine Park was damaged back in March when a large tree fell on it. Construction crews have started building a new one Monday.

We're told that high winds helped to weaken the tree.

The new shelter cost about $25,000 to build.

No word on when it will be finished.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.