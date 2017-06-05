Lady Braves returning to state title game after challenging season

After a four-year hiatus, the Tecumseh girls softball team is headed back to Indianapolis for the 1-A State Title Game this coming weekend.

Head coach Gordon Wood led his squad through one of the most challenging seasons in his long tenure at the Lady Braves helm. A season that saw Tecumseh lose several key starters for extended periods of time.

However, the Braves managed to survive and thrive, and now healthy, appear to click at just the right time. Especially at the plate, where Tecumseh has blasted the competition in five post-season wins.

The Lady Braves will face their toughest test as they go up against perennial power Tri for the 1-A State Title on Saturday at Ben Davis High School.

