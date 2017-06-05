Ribbon cutting at new Madisonville skate park - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ribbon cutting at new Madisonville skate park

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Madisonville has something new for any athlete on two or more wheels.

City leaders just cut the ribbon on the brand new Sugg Street Skate Park.

Construction started in March and the whole thing was funded by a city wide restaurant tax.  
 
We caught up with one skateboarder who told us he started asking city leaders a few years ago, for a new skatepark. He said the city has a pool, tennis courts, and ball fields for other athletes, but there was nowhere for bikers and boarders to ride, until now.

The Sugg Street Skate Park is ready to use but city leaders say they are still planning to add a water fountain and an emergency phone.

