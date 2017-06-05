Daviess Co. residents sign tax recall petition - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. residents sign tax recall petition

By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

So far, nearly 400 people have signed the petition to put the nickel tax in Daviess County on the ballot.

The school board recently passed the property tax increase, but some people think voters should have a say.

Last month, school officials walked through the halls of Daviess County Middle School showing why they believe they need to replace that building. They want the nickel tax to fund that and some major renovations at Apollo High School, but now, this petition could put that nickel tax decision on a ballot.

Gary Boswell started the petition and says he needs around 3,500 signatures to get that decision on the ballot, but he must have those signatures by June 30. If that happens, the school district can either cancel that nickel tax vote or move forward with a special election and put it on a ballot.

Boswell said he just wants people in the county to have a say in the matter at a voting poll. 

"In this particular case, people will get to choose if they want to pay additional taxes or not. If they do, that's great. At least we will have gone through the democratic process and people will have had the right to make that decision," said Boswell.

If the school district does move forward with a special election, the Daviess County clerks office says the school would have to pay for that special election which would cost around $90,000. So how much would the nickel cost relative to the value of a Daviess Co. home?

This is what DCPS officials say:

  • Median home value:  $115,000:  18 cents per day; $5.50 per month; and $66 per year.
  • $100,000 home:  15 cents per day; $4.75 per month;  and $57 per year.

Click here to learn more about the petition.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

