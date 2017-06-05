Judge denies transfer request for accused Rathegeber killer - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Judge denies transfer request for accused Rathegeber killer

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Isaiah Hagan, 22 (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff) Isaiah Hagan, 22 (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Halee Rathgeber's accused killer, Isaiah Hagan, will stay in the Pike County Jail.

Defense attorney Mark Phillips asked that the 22-year-old Hagan be allowed to transfer to the Warrick County Jail. On Monday, Warrick Circuit Judge Greg Granger denied that request.

Hagan's mother works at the Warrick County jail. He will still be brought to Warrick County a few days a week to meet with his defense team.

Judge Granger appointed a second defense attorney, but Hagan's attorney objected. The newly appointed attorney asked to be rescinded from the case and the judge agreed.

