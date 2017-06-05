Mt. Vernon sinkhole develops after flash flooding

Nearly a month ago, parts of the Tri-State saw up to a foot of rain come down in a just short amount of time causing some flash flooding and some of that damage still exists.

One of the damaged areas is along Canal Street in Mount Vernon, where there is a sinkhole that opened up thanks to a storm sewer that is underground. A few residents in the area are concerned about the age of the pipe and if this will happen again, but there are a few other issues that neighbors are concerned with right now, like the trees right next to the hole with exposed roots.

Neighbors say that because they are so close to houses and power lines if they were to come down they would cause serious damage. The city has been working to fix the issue, but they have had a tough time assessing the damage. This is because one manhole was full of water and prevented them from sending a camera through the pipe.

They hope to begin work on sinkhole as soon as possible.

