Mt. Vernon sinkhole develops after flash flooding

Nearly a month ago, parts of the Tri-State saw up to a foot of rain come down in a just short amount of time causing some flash flooding and some of that damage still exists like right hear along canal street in Mount Vernon.More >>
Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the east side of Evansville.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon in Owensboro.More >>
Monday was a momentous day for supporters of the Play for Kate ATV safety bill. Governor Eric Holcomb was in Warrick County for the ceremonial signing.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
Police say the woman found dead in a Long Beach parking lot early Sunday morning is missing Pascagoula mom, Billie Jean Harris.More >>
In a handful of tweets, ESPN/Undefeated Senior Writer Mike Wise said he smelled a "strong reefer aroma" June 4.More >>
