Westbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway reopened after crash

Two westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway have been reopened after being closed due to a crash on the east side.

The crash happened on the Lloyd at Vann Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Two westbound lanes of the Lloyd, between Stockwell and Vann, were closed while crews clean the area.

EPD is about to re open westbound traffic. Scene is just about clear — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) June 5, 2017

Evansville police say an SUV pulling a trailer lost control.

Traffic Alert- Lloyd/ Vann crash with injures. Reports of two flipped vehicles. Extrication equipment requested. Westbound lanes impacted. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) June 5, 2017

Extrication crews were also called to the scene.

One person suffered a minor injury.

