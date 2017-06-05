Westbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway reopened after crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Westbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway reopened after crash

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway have been reopened after being closed due to a crash on the east side.

The crash happened on the Lloyd at Vann Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Two westbound lanes of the Lloyd, between Stockwell and Vann, were closed while crews clean the area.

Evansville police say an SUV pulling a trailer lost control. 

Extrication crews were also called to the scene.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly