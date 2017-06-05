Gov. Holcomb signs Play for Kate ATV safety bill in Warrick Co.

Monday was a momentous day for supporters of the Play for Kate ATV safety bill.

Governor Eric Holcomb was in Warrick County for the ceremonial signing.

Kate Bruggenschmidt was killed in an ATV accident in 2015. She was 11-years-old at the time.

Since Kate's death, her mother has made it her mission to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

"Whenever I started, they said that you'll never get a helmet law passed, or it will take years, or it will get turned down so many times, but it speaks volumes about the village of support that we have here in southern Indiana," said Ashlee Bruggenschmidt.

Ashlee celebrates for the hundreds of children that will be saved thanks to the bill, HEA-1200, which will require anyone under 18 to wear a helmet when riding an ATV.

"The day before we testified in the house, there was a fatality in Pike County of a child," said Ashlee. "The day before we testified in the Senate, was the fatality in Posey County."

"It's going to save lives," said Gov. Holcomb. "It's hard to argue when it comes down to what matters most. This was another example of how teamwork works."

Gov. Holcomb, state legislators, and DNR officials were at Kate's elementary school in Newburgh on Monday for the signing as well as dozens of friends and fellow softball players.

"I think even though she's not here with us, she really is," said Layla Wandel. "She's just showing her spirit everywhere. She'd be really proud of us for doing this."

According to Gov. Holcomb, the next step is to educate parents and kids across Indiana about the new law.

"We've got a good thing going," he said. "We just need to spread the word statewide. Having been here, having my feet on this soil today and on this court, I'll be able to share the good news."

"You can feel everyone's love in this building for Kate, for HEA-1200 and just for Play for Kate," said Ashlee. "This community has been amazing."

Ashlee told us the Safety Sam ATV education initiative has been a huge success. Since March, over 9,000 children have participated in the program.

They are now in the process of building two to three more Safety Sams to reach more communities.

