Adult, child hurt in Owensboro crash

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the east side of Evansville.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon in Owensboro.More >>
Monday was a momentous day for supporters of the Play for Kate ATV safety bill. Governor Eric Holcomb was in Warrick County for the ceremonial signing.More >>
The Madisonville Regional Airport will be home to an all-day aviation camp on Wednesday, June 7. It's for kids from ages 8 to 16.More >>
The Morganfield and Sturgis chambers have merged to create the new Union County Chamber of Commerce.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
