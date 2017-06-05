Woman has life threatening injuries after Webster Co. crash.

Two people are a hurt after a crash Monday morning in Webster County.

Authorities say a semi heading south on Interstate 69 was having gearing trouble, and the driver tried to pull over on to the shoulder.

They say a white SUV rear ended the semi.

The driver of the SUV was seriously hurt. Police say described her injures as life threatening.

A young girl riding in the SUV has injuries to her wrist.

The semi driver was not hurt.

