EPD: Man robbed and beaten, two people arrested

Rondre Cook and Penelope Smothers (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Two people have been arrested after a robbery in Evansville.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Fairmont Avenue.

Police say Rondre Cook and Penelope Smothers kicked in the victim's door and beat him.

Officers say they took his wallet, cell phone, and about $85 in cash.

While investigating, an officer spotted Cook and Smothers in a neighboring apartment complex.

Police say the stolen items were recovered.

