Gun fired in the middle of crowded mall parking lot in Owensboro

Owensboro Police are investigating after they say a gun was fired in parking lot of Towne Square Mall.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say a crowd of people were gathered in the lot, when a gun was fired.

Police are looking for several people on interest.

They say one man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

