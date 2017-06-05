Evansville man accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg

Police arrested an Evansville man whose girlfriend claims he shot her in the leg.

Joe Hayes, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

He's facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say the shooting happened last night on North 11th Avenue near Delaware Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

