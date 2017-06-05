Evansville man accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Joe Hayes (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Police arrested an Evansville man whose girlfriend claims he shot her in the leg.

Joe Hayes, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

He's facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say the shooting happened last night on North 11th Avenue near Delaware Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital. 

