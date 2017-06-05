Tuesday autopsy scheduled for man found dead inside rental car

A record 220 local high school students attending this year's Teenpower Leadership Conference at the University of Evansville (UE).More >>
A record 220 local high school students attending this year's Teenpower Leadership Conference at the University of Evansville (UE).More >>
EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith got a contract extension. On Monday, the school board approved stretching his deal out five years to 2022.More >>
EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith got a contract extension. On Monday, the school board approved stretching his deal out five years to 2022.More >>
The economic development coalition updated ongoing projects in southwest Indiana Monday. In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street.More >>
The economic development coalition updated ongoing projects in southwest Indiana Monday. In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street.More >>
Owensboro Police are investigating after they say a gun was fired in parking lot of Towne Square Mall. It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Owensboro Police are investigating after they say a gun was fired in parking lot of Towne Square Mall. It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Evansville Police say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.More >>
Evansville Police say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.More >>
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>