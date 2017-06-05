Tuesday autopsy scheduled for man found dead inside rental car - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tuesday autopsy scheduled for man found dead inside rental car

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police say a man was found dead inside a rental car. 

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday. Officers say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway. 

The coroner identified the man as Edgardo Lopez Arguello, 22-years-old, from Newburgh. 

His cause of death is not yet known. The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly