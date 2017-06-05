Man found dead in rental car on East Maryland St. identified

Evansville Police say a man was found dead inside a rental car.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.

The coroner says the man is 22-year-old Edgardo Lopez Arguello from Newburgh.

His cause of death is not yet known.

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow evening.

