Man found dead in rental car on East Maryland St. identified

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Evansville Police say a man was found dead inside a rental car. 

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday. 

Officers say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway. 

The coroner says the man is 22-year-old Edgardo Lopez Arguello from Newburgh. 

His cause of death is not yet known. 

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow evening. 

