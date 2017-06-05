Man found dead in rental car on East Maryland St.

Evansville Police say a man was found dead inside a rental car.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.

Police say the man is in his early twenties and is from Newburgh.

Officers say they know his identity, but family has not yet been notified.

This is a developing story.

