Man found dead in rental car on East Maryland St.

Police arrested an Evansville man whose girlfriend claims he shot her in the leg. Joe Hayes, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.More >>
Police arrested an Evansville man whose girlfriend claims he shot her in the leg. Joe Hayes, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.More >>
Evansville Police say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.More >>
Evansville Police say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.More >>
Cancer survivors and their families came together on Sunday to celebrate being cancer free. We're told more than 130 volunteers and several different sponsors made the event possible.More >>
Cancer survivors and their families came together on Sunday to celebrate being cancer free. We're told more than 130 volunteers and several different sponsors made the event possible.More >>
It's a scenario that no one wants to find themselves in: to shoot or not to shoot. It's part of a new simulator run by Uncle Rudy's Indoor Firing Range.More >>
It's a scenario that no one wants to find themselves in: to shoot or not to shoot. It's part of a new simulator run by Uncle Rudy's Indoor Firing Range.More >>
An Evansville man spent the night in the hospital after he said someone ran over him with a motorcycle on purpose.More >>
An Evansville man spent the night in the hospital after he said someone ran over him with a motorcycle on purpose.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.More >>
According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.More >>
Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case.More >>
Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case.More >>