UPDATE: Evansville police have confirmed a woman was shot and killed around 2 a.m. this morning while walking on Cass Avenue near Frederick. Hillary Simon has been talking with police on the scene. She will have live reports on 14 News Sunrise.  

Cancer survivors and their families came together on Sunday to celebrate being cancer free. We're told more than 130 volunteers and several different sponsors made the event possible.More >>
Cancer survivors and their families came together on Sunday to celebrate being cancer free. We're told more than 130 volunteers and several different sponsors made the event possible.More >>
It's a scenario that no one wants to find themselves in: to shoot or not to shoot. It's part of a new simulator run by Uncle Rudy's Indoor Firing Range.More >>
It's a scenario that no one wants to find themselves in: to shoot or not to shoot. It's part of a new simulator run by Uncle Rudy's Indoor Firing Range.More >>
An Evansville man spent the night in the hospital after he said someone ran over him with a motorcycle on purpose.More >>
An Evansville man spent the night in the hospital after he said someone ran over him with a motorcycle on purpose.More >>
An autopsy, for the man involved in a six-hour standoff on Thursday, has been completed.More >>
An autopsy, for the man involved in a six-hour standoff on Thursday, has been completed.More >>
Police arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Lawson after they say he showed up outside his sister's home with a gun in his hand and said he was going to kill her.More >>
Police arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Lawson after they say he showed up outside his sister's home with a gun in his hand and said he was going to kill her.More >>