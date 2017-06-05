UPDATE: Evansville police have confirmed a woman was shot and ki - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Evansville police have confirmed a woman was shot and killed around 2 a.m. this morning while walking on Cass Avenue near Frederick. Hillary Simon has been talking with police on the scene. She will have live reports on 14 News Sunrise.

