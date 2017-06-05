Name of woman shot to death while walking on Cass Ave. released

Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.

Police are talking with the man.

The coroner's office says the woman is 40-year-old Jamie Baker. Her autopsy is set for 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

