Name of woman shot to death while walking on Cass Ave. released

Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
Owensboro Police are investigating after they say a gun was fired in parking lot of Towne Square Mall. It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Owensboro Police are investigating after they say a gun was fired in parking lot of Towne Square Mall. It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Two people have been arrested after a robbery in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Fairmont Avenue.More >>
Two people have been arrested after a robbery in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Fairmont Avenue.More >>
Evansville Police say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.More >>
Evansville Police say a homeowner in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street called police when he saw the car in his driveway.More >>
Police arrested an Evansville man whose girlfriend claims he shot her in the leg. Joe Hayes, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.More >>
Police arrested an Evansville man whose girlfriend claims he shot her in the leg. Joe Hayes, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>