EPD Sgt: No suspects after woman killed during shooting on Cass Ave.

Evansville Police say a woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

The coroner's office says the woman is 40-year-old Jamie Baker. According to police, Baker was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened. Police are talking with the man.

According to Evansville Police Department, Sargent Jason Cullum, they do not have any suspects at this time and cannot confirm if this was a drive-by shooting.

Anita Mayo said Baker's body was found in her aunt's front yard. Mayo explained she woke up because of the bright police lights outside and immediately called her aunt who lives nearby on Cass Avenue.

When her aunt didn't answer, she knew something wasn't right so she went down the street to see her. She said she was stopped by a police officer who said she couldn't go into her aunt's house.

"About that time they walked passed me with the gurney and I just got real shake legs," said Mayo.

She said police then reassured her her aunt was okay.

14News saw Baker's family members stop by that house to leave flowers at the scene.

Baker's autopsy is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

