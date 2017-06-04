Gilda's Club in Evansville hosts first ever Tri-State Cancer Survivor Day

Cancer survivors and their families came together on Sunday to celebrate being cancer free. We're told more than 130 volunteers and several different sponsors made the event possible.

Gilda's Club recognizes how important social and emotional support for those with cancer and their families is. That's why they said it's important to have events like this one.

There was singing, food, prizes and survivor theme games at the event. A row of tiki torches lined the sidewalk forming the "Trail of Hope."

The torches included the cancer survivor's first name, type of cancer and years since diagnosis. Each survivor got to take their torch home at the end of the event.

Organizers said they would like to make this an annual event. If you're interested in being a part of Gilda's Club in Evansville visit Gilda's Club Evansville website or contact them at 812-402-8667.

