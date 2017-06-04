2nd Annual Greater Evansville Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

The Holiday Inn Airport hosted the second annual Greater Evansville Basketball Hall of Fame Induction banquet Sunday night.

Among the Inductees were Bob Ford, who played high school ball at North, and helped lead the Huskies to a state championship in 1967, he then went on to play collegiate ball at Purdue.

Also inducted Sunday night was longtime NBA coach Del Harris. Harris was awarded NBA Coach of the Year in 1995 as he led the LA Lakers.