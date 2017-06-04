2nd Annual Greater Evansville Basketball Hall of Fame Induction - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

2nd Annual Greater Evansville Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Holiday Inn Airport hosted the second annual Greater Evansville Basketball Hall of Fame Induction banquet Sunday night.

Among the Inductees were Bob Ford, who played high school ball at North, and helped lead the Huskies to a state championship in 1967, he then went on to play collegiate ball at Purdue.

Also inducted Sunday night was longtime NBA coach Del Harris. Harris was awarded NBA Coach of the Year in 1995 as he led the LA Lakers.

Here is the HOF Class of 2017:

1944 & 1945 Bosse HS Boys IHSAA State Championship Teams

1962 Evansville Bosse HS Boys IHSAA State Championship Team

1967 Evansville North HS Boys IHSAA State Championship Team 

1971 University of Evansville Men's NCAA DIV II National Championship Team

1981 Evansville Reitz HS Girls IHSAA State Championship Team

1995 USI Men's NCAA DIV II National Championship Team

Tad Ackerman / Mt. Carmel, IL  Mt. Carmel HS , WVC , Creighton Univ. / Player

Wayne Allen / Newburgh, IN Castle HS / Coach

Keith Bagby / Evansville, IN / Referee

Johnnie Bartley / Oakland City, IN  Wood Memorial HS / Coach

Dennis Bays / Evansville, IN  Harrison HS /  AD / Coach

Norm Beasley / Odon, IN   Odon HS , Indiana Central College / Player

Dr. Charles Bertram / Evansville , IN / USI / Administrator

Bart Bigham / Oakland City, IN Wood Memorial HS , Rend Lake College / Player

Bill Bigham / Oakland City, IN Oakland City HS, OCU / Player

Pete Brown / Beaver Dam, KY  Texas Wesleyan College / Player

Al Buck / Evansville, IN Bosse HS , U of E / Player,  Coach

Norris Caudell / Evansville, IN Bosse HS, Purdue University / Player

Chaka Chandler / Evansville, In / Player

Larry Cochren/ Evansville , IN Bosse HS / Administrator

Joe Don Decker / Princeton, IN Princeton High School / Player

Brad Dishman / Evansville, IN / Referee

Isaac Easterhold / Wadesville, IN / Referee

Dan Egierski / Evansville , IN / Media

Gordon Englehardt / Evansville, IN / Media

Steve Fisher / Wadesville, IN / Referee

Gary Frazier JR. Evansville, IN  Bosse HS , SE Missouri State U / Player

Jesse Gelhausen / Evansville, IN / Forest Park HS Danville JC John Ambrose Logan JC / Player / Coach

Mike "Hooter" Gibson / Evansville, IN Bosse HS / Equipment Manager

Cecil Goff / Hartford, KY , Texas Wesleyan /Player

Stan Gouard / Evansville, IN  USI / Player

Ken Gray / Washington, IN  Washington HS, VU, Oakland City College / Player, Coach

Larry Henneburger / Princeton, IN  Princeton Community HS , Loyola of the South U. / Player

Brian Holtz / Evansville, In / Referee

Reed Jackson / Norris City, IL   NCOE HS , U of E / Player 

Broc Jerrel / Evansville, IN Bosse HS / Player

Robby Jones / Evansville, IN. North HS , Rend Lake, USI / Player, Coach

Herman Keller / Evansville, IN Bosse HS / Coach

Derek Kelley / Evansville, IN  Harrison HS , Eastern IL University / Player

Jim Kibler / Newburgh, IN  Castle  HS / PA Announcer

Gary Leister / DuBois, IN / Referee

Norm McCool / Evansville, IN  Bosse HS , Purdue University / Player

Kenneth Tot" Nelson / Plainville, IN  , OCU / Player, Coach

Tim Nonte / Patoka, IN Loogootee HS , Princeton Community HS / Coach / HISTORIAN

Steve Richey / Princeton, IN  Princeton Community HS , Hawaii Pacific Univ. / Player

Julius "Bud" Ritter / Evansville, IN Player, Coach

Hugh Schaefer / Vincennes, IN / Historian

Gene Schmidt / Evansville, IN Bosse HS, Texas Christian University / Player

Shane Sims Sr. / Eldorado, IL Eldorado HS, SIC Jr College, USI / Player

Pam Stevens / Evansville, IN / Sponsor AAU Basketball

Jack Stienhart / Ireland, IN  Ireland HS / Player

Gary Stoll / Princeton, IN  Princeton HS, Tulane U / Player

Joe Stoll / Princeton, IN  Princeton HS , North Carolina State University / Player

Andre Thomas / Evansville, IN Harrison HS, Univ. of Toledo / Player

Jerry Turner / Evansville, IN / Sponsor

Robert J. Turpin / Evansville, IN  EVSC / Coach

Mike Volkman / Evansville, IN. North HS , University of Miami FL/ Player

Ron Vonderheide / Irelamd, IN Ireland  HS / Player

Lucious Wagner / Evansville, IN / Player, Coach

Don Whitehead / Evansville, IN  Bosse HS, University of Kentucky, U of E / Player

Gene Whitehead / Evansville, IN Bosse HS, Purdue University / Player

Don Willis / Newburgh, IN Castle HS , Texas Weslyan College / Player 

