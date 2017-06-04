Evansville man hospitalized after saying someone ran over him with a motorcycle

An Evansville man spent the night in the hospital after he said someone ran over him with a motorcycle on purpose.

Officers found the victim lying in the street near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Florida Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim told police a motorcyclist ran him over and took off.

Police said he had multiple injuries and was transported to Deaconess Hospital.

Investigators have not released the name of any potential suspects, or a possible motive.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.