Simulator at firing range teaches gun owners to on their feet.

It's a scenario that no one wants to find themselves in: to shoot or not to shoot. It's part of a new simulator run by Uncle Rudy's Indoor Firing Range.

It puts regular people in a high-stress situation where they have to make a split-second decision with their gun. The administrator chooses how the gunman acts based on what the subject is doing.

"If the students challenging the person on the screen we might de-escalate it faster," said owner said owner John Rudolph. "The student will cause the character to either comply with what the student is doing or they won't."

Tom Shepherd said he's owned a gun for 30 years but has never had to use it in self-defense. He said he'll walk away with something from this test but won't know what that is until after he tries it.

Shepherd tried two scenarios. He said after this test, he wants more training.

There are over 100 different scenarios available. Rudolph said there's no right or wrong way to take the test.

Shepherd says he plans to bring that simulator to gun shows in the area.

