Annual local qualifier for the 2017 Ultimate Dodgeball Championship

It was a day of dip dodging and ducking as Sky Zone here in Evansville hosted the 6th annual local qualifier for the 2017 Ultimate Dodgeball Championships.
What this sport is, is your traditional dodgeball only it is played on a court of wall to wall trampolines.
Teams came out from as far as Cleveland to compete for a chance to play in Chicago at the championship tournament where they would compete for the title of 'The Best' and a grand prize of $50,000.
It's a sport the competitors love and it's catching on like wildfire.
Liberty Dewig ,the general manager of Sky Zone, is hoping it continues to grow here in Evansville.
The championships will be held in Chicago August 3 through the 6.
