EPD: Man arrested after threatening to kill his sister

A joke between siblings led to a man threatening his sister with a gun.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Lawson after they say he showed up outside his sister's home with a gun in his hand and said he was going to kill her.

Lawson's sister said her brother is bipolar. She thought he was doing better when she said she made a joke to him about wearing his hat backward earlier in the day.

We're told he started yelling, went home, and returned with the gun.

Police say they found Lawson with the gun at his home.

According to authorities, Lawson admitted he went over to his sister's house with the gun but said he never displayed it.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail facing charges with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation, and possessing a weapon without a license.

