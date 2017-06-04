First annual Food Truck Festival held

The event was put together by Evansville Greater Media (WFIE)

Eastland mall had more food options than usual.

Dozens of food vendors from across the Tri-State set up shop in the Eastland Mall parking lot at the first annual "Evansville Food Truck Festival."

It was set up to give publicity to local food vendors. The event was put together by Evansville Greater Media.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a local non-profit. This year's beneficiary is the Evansville Susan G. Komen.

More than 20 food vendors participated.

Patrons got to vote for their favorite truck. The winner was dubbed the "People's Choice Champion."

