First annual Food Truck Festival held

Dozens of food vendors from across the Tri-State set up shop in their parking lot at the first annual "Evansville Food Truck Festival."More >>
An Evansville man said he's lucky his house didn't catch on fire.More >>
Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...More >>
Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.More >>
John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar grove cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
One person is dead following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday night, the Russell County Coroner’s Officer confirms.More >>
