Burn marks found on Evansville house

An Evansville man said he's lucky his house didn't catch on fire.

Police responded to a call at a house on Bellemeade Avenue early Sunday morning where a resident saw a crawl-through space burned and charred.

There were burn marks found on the side of the house.

The man said he thinks someone was trying to light his house on fire.

If you have any information on this, call the police.

