Coroner: Autopsy results for standoff suspect inconclusive

An autopsy, for the man involved in a six-hour standoff on Thursday, has been completed, but the Dubois County Coroner told us the results are inconclusive pending toxicology and microscopic exam.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office said Gutierrez was booked around 2:00 a.m. Friday after a six-hour standoff in Jasper. While conducting routine cell checks, a deputy found him unresponsive.

CPR was given until paramedics arrived and transported Gutierrez to the hospital.

On Friday, U.S. Marshal John Beaman, of the Warrant Division, said Gutierrez would have to have been deemed healthy, in order to be released to the jail. U.S. Marshal Beaman added that Gutierrez did not have any injuries after the stand-off that would have kept him from being released to the jail.

