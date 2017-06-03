Local women take to the gridiron for Alzheimer's disease awarene - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local women take to the gridiron for Alzheimer's disease awareness

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
Connect
Hundreds packed Harrison High School's Romain Stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football Game, benefiting Alzheimer's Association. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's Romain Stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football Game, benefiting Alzheimer's Association.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Local women took to the gridiron on Saturday to tackle a disease that kills millions of Americans every year.

Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six.

"It's fun to play, but our main goal is to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's, because it is a horrible disease," Blonde Team's Elise Moore told us.

The real meaning behind the touchdowns is to unite young women because of this staggering statistic: almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer's are female, according to Alzheimer's Association researchers.

"Our mom passed away this February on the 26th from Alzheimer's. She was diagnosed with early onset at 52, and she died ten years later at 62," said Elise Moore's sister, Carly Hall. "We're playing this for her. Our whole team's playing this for her this year. We even have it on our hearts, ready for her," she pointed to a logo on her chest in her mom's name. "So, this win is going to be for her."

"My great grandma was good in my life," said Blonde Teammate Jessica Carr. "She taught me a lot about God and love. So, that's what I'm here for. Love. That's all I got," Carr smiled down at her daughter on the bench holding a sign that read 'Go Mommy #22'.

We're told coaches and team members have already raised nearly $6,500 for this region's Alzheimer's Association. They're on their way to a goal of $50,000 this year.

There is no word yet on how much money this year's game raised.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Navy officer sworn in next to father's grave

    Navy officer sworn in next to father's grave

    Sunday, June 4 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-06-04 12:54:22 GMT

    John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar grove cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago. 

    More >>

    John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar grove cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago. 

    More >>

  • Barbecue competition held in memory of Boonville teen who died

    Barbecue competition held in memory of Boonville teen who died

    Sunday, June 4 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-06-04 12:54:11 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.

    More >>

    People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.

    More >>

  • Vanderburgh Co. couple expresses sadness over winery closure

    Vanderburgh Co. couple expresses sadness over winery closure

    Sunday, June 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-06-04 12:53:59 GMT
    What started as just a hobby turned into a dream that turned into reality for this Vanderburgh County couple (WFIE)What started as just a hobby turned into a dream that turned into reality for this Vanderburgh County couple (WFIE)

    Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.

    More >>

    Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly