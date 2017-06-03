Local women take to the gridiron for Alzheimer's disease awareness

Local women took to the gridiron on Saturday to tackle a disease that kills millions of Americans every year.

Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six.

"It's fun to play, but our main goal is to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's, because it is a horrible disease," Blonde Team's Elise Moore told us.

The real meaning behind the touchdowns is to unite young women because of this staggering statistic: almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer's are female, according to Alzheimer's Association researchers.

"Our mom passed away this February on the 26th from Alzheimer's. She was diagnosed with early onset at 52, and she died ten years later at 62," said Elise Moore's sister, Carly Hall. "We're playing this for her. Our whole team's playing this for her this year. We even have it on our hearts, ready for her," she pointed to a logo on her chest in her mom's name. "So, this win is going to be for her."

"My great grandma was good in my life," said Blonde Teammate Jessica Carr. "She taught me a lot about God and love. So, that's what I'm here for. Love. That's all I got," Carr smiled down at her daughter on the bench holding a sign that read 'Go Mommy #22'.

We're told coaches and team members have already raised nearly $6,500 for this region's Alzheimer's Association. They're on their way to a goal of $50,000 this year.

There is no word yet on how much money this year's game raised.

