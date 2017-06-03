Name of victim in motorcycle crash released

The name of a victim in a motorcycle vs car crash has been released.

It happened on Orchard Road near Fischer Road in Northwestern Vanderburgh County on Saturday.

Officials said the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Phillip C. Curtis of Evansville.

According to the coroner's report, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.