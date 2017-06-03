Navy officer sworn in next to father's grave

John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar grove cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago.More >>
John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar grove cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago.More >>
People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.More >>
People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.More >>
Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.More >>
Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.More >>
Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...More >>
Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...More >>
The name in a motorcycle vs car crash has been released.More >>
The name in a motorcycle vs car crash has been released.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>