KY navy officer sworn in next to father's grave

John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar Grove Cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago.

John Albin was in the national guard for over 20 years. He died just about a year ago, which was just a few months after he learned his son made the cut.

"It was important to my family to come down here to recognize the contributions to the man that I've become," Nick Albin said.

"I know he's looking down at him with a smile on his face," said Travis Albin, Nick's brother.

His brother Travis says the long wait was worth it. This rank was a goal for his brother since he first came to Sacramento for boot camp.

"18 years ago, sat on the front porch when he left."

He's gone above and beyond and continued the tradition of putting family and country ahead of everything else.

Albin's wife is expecting another child in July, after that, he'll be stationed in Norfolk Virginia in charge of around 40 men and women.

