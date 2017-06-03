2A Regional baseball: Linton-Stockton vs South Spencer

Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...More >>
Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...More >>
The name in a motorcycle vs car crash has been released.More >>
The name in a motorcycle vs car crash has been released.More >>
Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.More >>
Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.More >>
John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar grove cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago.More >>
John Albin was supposed to be in the audience, watching his son Nick achieve a rank higher than anyone in their rich family military history, spanning four generations across the Poplar grove cemetery. Just like his father, Albin answered the call 18 years ago.More >>
Two men are in jail after we're told they struck a woman with guns and robbed her.More >>
Two men are in jail after we're told they struck a woman with guns and robbed her.More >>
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.More >>
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>