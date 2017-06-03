2A Regional baseball: Linton-Stockton vs South Spencer

Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...