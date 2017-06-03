Vanderburgh couple expresses sadness over winery closure

What started as just a hobby turned into a dream that turned into reality for this Vanderburgh County couple (WFIE)

Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and the facility will close later this month.

An unexpected oasis lies in the heart of Evansville's west side. It's the county's only winery and it's run by Alan and Sharon Ripplemeier who say people come near and far for their home-grown wine and that small-town customer service.

"From Paraguay, we've had people from Germany, the east coast of the United States, the west coast," said Alan Ripplemeier, the Little Creek Winery Owner.

Ripplemeier has been a trailblazer locally. Years ago, he marched to the area planning commission to change zoning ordinances to allow a farm winery to operate in Vanderburgh County.

"I was just determined to make it happen and you know, from there that's how it came about," he told 14 News.

An unexpected turn of events has forced the Ripplemeier's to close this chapter in their lives.

Alan battled cancer, and his wife, Sharon, is also in need of rest from health problems.

This two-man band have served thousands in the Tri-State, and are thankful for everyone who has supported them over the years.

Little Creek winery will remain open until July 3. We're told all wine there is now 30 percent off.

