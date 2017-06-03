4A Regional Semi-Final: Central vs Bedford N. Lawrence - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

4A Regional Semi-Final: Central vs Bedford N. Lawrence

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It was all about regionals for high school baseball teams.  

Central saw Bedford North Lawrence at Bosse Field in some 4A semifinal action hoping to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Local women take on the gridiron for Alzheimer's disease awareness

    Local women take on the gridiron for Alzheimer's disease awareness

    Saturday, June 3 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-06-04 03:03:02 GMT
    Hundreds packed Harrison High School's Romain Stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football Game, benefiting Alzheimer's Association.Hundreds packed Harrison High School's Romain Stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football Game, benefiting Alzheimer's Association.

    Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...

    More >>

    Local women took to the gridiron Saturday night tackling a disease that kills millions of Americans every year. Hundreds packed Harrison High School's stadium for the annual Rivalz Flag Football game to raise money for Alzheimer's Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana . It was a battle between the blondes and the brunettes, but this game means so much more than gaining a first down or a pick six. "It's fun to play, but our main goal is t...

    More >>

  • Name of victim in motorcycle crash released

    Name of victim in motorcycle crash released

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:15:05 GMT
    (Raycom Image)(Raycom Image)

    The name in a motorcycle vs car crash has been released.

    More >>

    The name in a motorcycle vs car crash has been released.

    More >>

  • Vanderburgh couple expresses sadness over winery closure

    Vanderburgh couple expresses sadness over winery closure

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:00:29 GMT
    What started as just a hobby turned into a dream that turned into reality for this Vanderburgh County couple (WFIE)What started as just a hobby turned into a dream that turned into reality for this Vanderburgh County couple (WFIE)

    Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.

    More >>

    Vanderburgh County's only winery is shutting its doors. As we first told earlier this week, the owners of "Little Creek Winery" on Koressel Road announced their tasting room and facility will close later this month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly